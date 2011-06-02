Suitor … or superhero?

That's what the other "Bachelorette" contestants wondered when Jeff Medolla, 35, arrived wearing a mask, claiming he didn't want Ashley Hebert to fall for his looks.

"I'm here for the right reasons," he told a confused Hebert, 26, on the show's May 23 premiere. Picked on by Hebert's other potential suitors -- who likened him to Batman looking for Robin -- Medolla came close to removing his mask on the ABC hit's May 31 episode.

"Coming into the house with this mask on, I've taken the stealth approach when some of these guys are in cabs," Medolla reasoned. "I can watch down below and see what's happening. That's just my style, I guess."

Stealing Hebert away during the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party, an emotional Medolla told Hebert details of his past -- including his recovery from a devastating brain hemorrhage -- and was ready to reveal himself, but was thwarted when contestant Matt interrupted his one-on-one time.

Insisting that he'll remove his mask during his next date with Hebert, Medolla (seen unmasked in an ABC promo shot at left) is just an average Joe looking for love, his friends tell Us Weekly.

The St. Louis-based owner of the wine brand Freaky Muscato is "the most normal guy. And he has more swagger than any of the other guys in the house!"

