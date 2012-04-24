PIC: See Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, 6 Kids Hit the Beach in the Galapagos!
Hollywood's ultimate jetsetters took their brood to the Galapagos Islands last week for some fun in the sun.
Newly-engaged pair Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt flew to the islands with their six kids -- Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 5, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 3 -- in tow, where the family hit the beach.
"They've been splitting their time between a private villa and on a yacht, which they've taken to various islands in the Galapagos region over the last four days," a source tells Us Weekly of the Jolie-Pitt clan's latest getaway.
PHOTOS: Brad and Angie's love story
Over the weekend, Jolie, 36, left her family behind for a quick visit to nearby Ecuador to attend to her duties as a special envoy to the UNHCR.
The family's trip comes on the heels of Pitt, 48, and Jolie's happy engagement news; all six of their children were present when the Moneyball actor popped the question to his love of seven years.
PHOTOS: Stunning celeb engagement rings
"Everyone hugged once she put [the ring] on," a source close to the couple told Us. "She went around and showed it to each of her kids."
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: See Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, 6 Kids Hit the Beach in the Galapagos!
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 23, 2018 These 35 stars were born into wealthy families
- Mar. 23, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year