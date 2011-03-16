She and husband Rene Angelil welcomed twin boys Eddy and Nelson just four months ago, but you'd never know that from the way Celine Dion rocked a tiny gold dress at the opening of her Vegas show Tuesday night.

"As a performer I think I'm at my best right now, and as a mom I can't wish for anything better," said Dion, who is also the mother of 10-year-old son Rene-Charles. "To feel loved and wanted is the greatest thing, and I feel wanted. They got us back."

The 42-year-old "My Heart Will Go On" singer, whose first successful Vegas Show closed after five years in 2007, is going old-school for this new revue at Caesars Palace. With a mix of her own songs and classic hits, the show features multiple costume-changes and a 31-person orchestra.

After the sell-out performance, she talked to reporters about balancing motherhood and work.

"It never ends," she said. "I still (breast)feed my children every four hours. So I do not have a full night's sleep. Before I start singing, I always say to my kids, 'This is for you.'"

