TMZ has obtained photos of the $7,000 in damages allegedly done by Charlie Sheen during his drunk-and-naked early Tuesday rampage at NYC's Plaza Hotel.

PHOTOS: Charlie Sheen's craziest controversies

Sheen, 45, ripped curtains, overturned tables and damaged a chandelier after he couldn't find his wallet and cell phone while in the suite with a hooker, the New York Post reports. (Sheen's rep tells UsMagazine.com he had a bad "allergic reaction" to medication.)

PHOTOS: Stars who've had a rough year so far

His ex Denise Richards - who was staying across the hall and helped him to the hospital - told CNN Tuesday night that she knows what really went down, but she won't dish.

PHOTOS: Celebs who've gone to jail

Said Richards, 39, "I'd rather leave that for Charlie to discuss, if that's something he wants to do, because that's something very personal and private."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly