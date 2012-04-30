Come on in!

In the latest issue of of New York, Chloe Sevigny opens up her home to the magazine in addition to stripping down for its cover.

The actress, 37, shows off her Big Apple apartment, including her all-pink bedroom where she playfully posed naked in bed covered up (just barely) by a sheet.

Contrasting the girlie color scheme is a mix of religious symbols including a neon pentagram and several crosses. "I like crosses," she says of her unique decor. "I was raised Catholic ... I have an affinity."

Sevigny purchased the "womblike" East Village apartment seven years ago, shortly after shooting the pilot for HBO's Big Love. "I came here with literally no furniture because the place I lived before this was, like, 200 square feet."

Her first move was to paint most of the exposed brick pale pink, blue, and yellow, just like the colors of her childhood room in an effort to make the place "more glamorous," she tells the magazine. And even though she says she felt "transported, like I wasn't in Manhattan anymore" when she first walked into her abode, Sevigny is thinking about leaving her cozy space for a high-rise. "I'm looking," she says. "Maybe I won’t find the right thing and I'll just stay here. Or maybe I'll fall in love and get married and move somewhere else entirely. You never know!"

In the meantime, she will be appearing in the upcoming season of American Horror Story as Shelly, a nymphomaniac, who is one of the enemies of Jessica Lange's character, Constance.

