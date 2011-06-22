See Evan Rachel Wood's New Pixie Cut

Reporting by UsMagazine

Looks like Evan Rachel Wood won't need any hot-weather hairstyle tips this summer. The actress chopped off her blond locks and debuted a punk-inspired pixie cut at the "True Blood" Season 4 premiere in L.A. Tuesday night.

Out on the red carpet at the ArcLight's Cinerama Dome, the 23-year-old tried out the menswear look with gray pants and vest (which had leopard print on the back) plus red suspenders by Dolce & Gabbana. She kept her makeup simple with defined eyes and rosy lips.

The "True Blood" actress is no stranger when it comes to dramatic hairstyles. She's rocked everything from retro finger waves to fiery red locks.

But Wood isn't alone when it comes to celebs who have traded longer tresses for shorter 'dos: Emma Watson and Michelle Williams both opted for pixie cuts in 2010, while Jennifer Aniston and Brooklyn Decker chopped their strands into shoulder-grazing crops earlier this year.

