Since being named as the "Miu Miu girl" back in May, 14-year-old Hailee Steinfeld's ad images for the luxe Italian brand have finally been released.

The True Grit actress will make her debut in Miu Miu's Autumn/Winter 2011 campaign, which was shot by renowned photographer Bruce Weber, who is known as the eye behind Abercrombie & Fitch's advertisements.

In the photos, the starlet appears very age-appropriate in knee-length dresses and subtle makeup.

Steinfeld may be the brand's new face, but she’s been a fan before that, too. She sat front row at Miu Miu's fall runway show during Paris Fashion Week in March, and donned the line's designs on the red carpet at the 2011 Young Hollywood Awards in May, the Berlin Film Festival in February, and the 2010 BAFTA Awards in 2010.

