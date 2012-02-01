Julianne Hough is one star who can effortlessly pull off any bold hair or makeup trend, whether it's retro glam waves or a bold brick red lipstick.

But in West Hollywood on Tuesday, the Footloose actress opted for an all-natural, girl-next-door look when she was spotted leaving a concert without a smudge of makeup on.

The 23-year-old star also kept her hair, which she cut to a shoulder-grazing length in November, plain and simple in a center-parted style.

"Loving @JessieBaylin 's show at the Troubadour right now! "You are fearfully and wonderfully made!"-Diablo Cody :)" Hough tweeted during her night out.

Hough is currently shooting Rock of Ages, where she plays the role of Sherrie Christian. The flick, which is co-written by Jennifer Aniston's beau Justin Theroux, has a star-studded cast including Tom Cruise, Malin Akerman, Alec Baldwin and Russell Brand.

