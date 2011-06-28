That's some sparkler!

Julie Benz may have held out four years for her beau Rich Orosco to propose, but from the looks of her engagement ring, it was well worth the wait!

Orosco, a marketing executive, proposed to the former Dexter star, 39, on Sunday with a dazzling ring by fine jewelry designer Kwiat that features a 3-carat, cushion-cut, center diamond.

"Julie has one of the most popular styles in Hollywood right now," jewelry expert Michael O'Connor told Us Weekly, "a platinum setting with a center diamond surrounded by pave diamonds called a halo. Yet Julie's ring has a vintage flavor since she added platinum milgrain detail to it, ensuring that the diamonds will remain secure. Platinum milgrain was made popular in the early 1900s because it gave the illusion that the diamonds were floating."

The estimated price tag of Benz's new rock? $80,000.

Shortly after popping the question, Orosco had another surprise in store for Benz: he had arranged for nearly 60 of their closest friends and family to meet at their home, along with a Mariachi band for a "pop-up Mexican fiesta" to celebrate their engagement.

"I can't believe that none of my friends leaked the surprise," Benz told Us on Monday. "It was like a Navy Seal operation."

Benz was married to actor John Kassir from 1998 to 2007.

