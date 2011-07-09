All eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge outside the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday night -- and for her Hollywood red carpet debut, Kate did not disappoint!

With a tuxedo-clad Prince William at her side for BAFTA's Brits to Watch 2011 gala, the 29-year-old royal wore a floor-length pleated lilac chiffon gown by Alexander McQueen and earrings lent to her by Queen Elizabeth; the rest of her jewelry for the night was her own. For footwear, the Duchess chose sandals by Jimmy Choo, and carried an "Ubai" bag by the same designer.

The newlywed couple sparked movie-star mayhem in the crowd when they pulled up in a black Range Rover (surrounded by a police motorcade) around 8:04 p.m. -- outshining the likes of attendees like Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Banks and other celebs.

With the Prince, 29, a few steps ahead of her on the red carpet, Kate stayed poised and confident as she waved to shrieking fans lining the street.

At the very end of the carpet, the British pair were greeted by a group of about 35 young fans -- and William and Kate took their time to shake their hands, pose for photos and chit-chat.

12-year-old Cheyenne Davis was among the lucky fans to meet the future King and Queen. "I am such a huge fan of Kate's!" Cheyenne told Us Weekly, adding that the Duchess said "Hi" and "How are you?" during their encounter.

"We waited here with my mom all day. It was really exciting! We were expecting them to just walk by but they didn't!"

"I am a huge royal fan," Chandler Rabens, 21, who also met the pair, told Us. "I told William he was the luckiest guy in the world because Kate looked so beautiful, and he said, 'I know!'"

Added Rabens' pal Salome Williams: "They were really fun and playful. Kate walked by and she was apologizing for being late and she said, 'William had to do his hair!' It was really cute!""

Kate told another fan, Caroline Bailey, that she was overwhelmed by the bash. "Kate looked at me and said, 'This is so fancy, I've never been to one of these before!'" Bailey said. "She was in awe."

