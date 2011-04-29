PIC: See Kate Middleton's Gorgeous Evening Gown!
Absolutely yes to this dress!
Newlywed Kate Middleton changed into a stunning evening gown as she headed to her royal reception at Buckingham Palace.
As she did earlier int he day, Middleton wore a dress custom designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen.
