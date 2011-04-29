Absolutely yes to this dress!

Newlywed Kate Middleton changed into a stunning evening gown as she headed to her royal reception at Buckingham Palace.

As she did earlier int he day, Middleton wore a dress custom designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen.

