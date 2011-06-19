Katie Holmes showed off her taut tummy in a burgundy bikini in Miami Beach, Florida on Saturday. Joined by Suri, 5, Holmes tested the waters while her daughter (clad in a floral coverup) splashed in the surf.

At one point, the fashionable tot squealed in delight when the waves knocked the actress, 32, off her feet.

The mother-daughter duo were enjoying some quality time together while Tom Cruise, 48, is in town to film his new movie "Rock of Ages" with Julianne Hough, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Russell Brand, Alec Baldwin, Malin Akerman and Mary J. Blige.

Holmes is eager to see her husband's portrayal of fictional rocker Stacee Jaxx in the flick, based off the hit Broadway musical. "[Tom] is such an amazing performer," Holmes recently told Access Hollywood. "His voice is incredible."

