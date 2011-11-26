Like Kim Kardashian and Shannen Doherty, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak couldn't settle on just one wedding dress -- so she wore three!

When the 33-year-old married NFL player Kroy Biermann on November 11, she walked down the aisle in a pre-owned handmade Baracci wedding dress made of duchess satin. Embellished with Swarovski crystals, pearls and embroidered lace, the dress cost an estimated $58,000.

Zolciak's second outfit was an $18,000 mermaid gown covered in pearls and Swarovski crystals. On Friday, Zolciak finally unveiled her third look via Twitter: a $16,000 jumpsuit by Say Yes to the Dress designer Pnina Tornai.

"Love my third wedding look!" the Bravo star tweeted. "A big thanks to Kleinfeld Bridal. They were so good to me!"

The newlyweds, who announced their engagement in October 2010, are parents to son Kroy Jagger, 6 months. Zolciak also has two daughters -- Brielle, 14, and Ariana, 9 -- from previous relationships.

In mid-November, Bravo announced Zolciak will be getting her own half-hour spinoff, Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, which will chronicle the couple's journey to the altar.

