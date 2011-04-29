Brilliant Bridesmaid!

It was Kate Middleton's big day, but her baby sis almost showed her up.

Wearing a emerald green dress, Pippa, 27, arrived at Buckingham Palace Friday night for a wedding reception thrown by Prince Charles in honor of Prince William and Kate's wedding earlier that day.

At the lavish party, 300 lucky guests -- including Middleton's parents -- enjoyed dinner and dancing.

