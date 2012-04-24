Vanessa Minnillo recently admitted that her pregnancy hormones have been causing her to be more of "a bitch" than usual, but in her recent TwitPic, the star is nothing but sweet!

In the photo posted Saturday, the Summer Wipeout host showed off her bare baby bump (she revealed last week on VH1's Morning Buzz that she's five months along) and her adorable dog, Wookie.

"Long day on set. Now I get to lay in bed with my babies! Ahhh... Good night beautiful tweeps," the 31-year-old wrote.

Last week, Vanessa told VH1 Big Morning Buzz Live host Carrie Keagan that her husband Nick Lachey has been very understanding about her mood swings caused by their baby-to-be.

"I'm only five months in and he's like 'Oh, it gets worse,' Like six, seven, eight, nine I'm apparently supposed to be a complete basket case!" she said.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: See Pregnant Vanessa Minnillo Bare Baby Bump -- and Adorable Dog!