Back to work in The Heat!

Sandra Bullock braved the scorching temperatures in Boston on Thursday to begin filming her new comedy, fittingly titled The Heat. Unfortunately, the Oscar-winning actress had to dress in warm, business-casual attire for the shoot.

The film, directed by Bridesmaids' Paul Feig, is about an FBI agent (Bullock) who teams up with a Boston police officer (Bridesmaids' Melissa McCarthy) to take down a Russian mobster.

Revisiting her cop attire from the 2000 film Miss Congeniality (before the sexy makeover), Bullock, 47, stepped onto the set wearing a frumpy blue blouse, baggy gray dress pants and plain black shoes.

Bullock's last project, a thriller costarring George Clooney titled Gravity, was set for release on Nov. 21, 2012, but according to The Hollywood Reporter it has been pushed back to a 2013 release.

When she's not busy working, the single mom is spending time with son Louis, 2, whom she adopted in early 2010. "I'm sure Louis has influenced me in ways I don't even know how," Bullock told E! News. "Everything becomes richer or more important or more frightening or more challenging."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: See Sandra Bullock's Short Wig, Frumpy Cop Look