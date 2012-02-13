Baby and bling on board!

Now that Sienna Miller and her boyfriend of a year Tom Sturridge are expecting a baby, it appears that they decided to make their little family official!

PHOTOS: The best celebrity engagement rings - see them up close!

On Friday in the hip Soho district of London, Miller, 30, was spotted with a giant platinum engagement ring on her finger. She complemented her dazzling new accessory with an edgy black manicure.

PHOTOS: Stylish British stars

But fans can expect Miller to follow in the footsteps of other expectant stars like Jessica Simpson and Kristin Cavallari -- first comes baby, then comes marriage!

PHOTOS: Pregnancies of the year

A source told Us Weekly in January (before Sturridge put a ring on it) that the New Year's Eve actress and Sturridge, 26, "don't have plans right away to marry -- if at all."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly