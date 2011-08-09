Tutu cute!

Suri Cruise donned an adorable pink ensemble for her gymnastics class in NYC Monday. Accompanied by her doting dad, Tom Cruise, the 5-year-old fashionista went barefoot on the mat and let her hair hang loose!

PHOTOS: Suri's fabulous life

While Suri and Tom hit the gym, mom Katie Holmes hit the red carpet for the premiere of Don't Be Afraid of the Dark in NYC. At the event, her costar Bailee Madison told Us Weekly that Suri -- who visited the set of the film -- "really is one of the sweetest girls."

"She's sweet and fun and just likes to have a good time," Madison, 11, gushed. "She's very energetic too and is just really so nice."

PHOTOS: More pics of Suri through the years

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star said Holmes, 32, was an "upbeat" presence on the horror fllm's set -- and even kicked off impromptu "dance parties" with her little girl and young costar!

So what did Madison, Holmes and Suri dance to? "A lot of Mamma Mia, because you can twirl a lot with it!" she said.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's trendiest tots

Although Madison credited Suri's maturity to "growing up in [the] business," Holmes still doesn't think her tot is old enough to see mom in a scary movie just yet. "I think she's a little young for this one," the actress told Us.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly