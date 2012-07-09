TomKat's last supper? Sushi.

In mid-June, Katie Holmes -- with daughter Suri, 6, in tow -- visited then-husband Tom Cruise in Reykjavik, Iceland, where he was shooting the sci-fi flick, Oblivion.

In a just-released new photo from June 16, the supposedly happy family dined at Sushi Samba in the wintry city; the grainy snapshot gives little indication that Holmes, 33, would file for divorce just two weeks later; indeed, this Monday, attorneys for the couple confirmed that they settled their case.

But back in Iceland, Sushi Samba witness previously told Us Weekly that all seemed well with the Hollywood family that night.

"They were like all the young families that come in here," an eyewitness said of Cruise, 50, and Holmes, who doted on their daughter the entire night. "It's almost impossible to think they're getting divorced because they seemed very happy that night."

By this Monday, it was all over for the spouses of nearly six years."The case has been settled and the agreement has been signed. We are thrilled for Katie and her family and are excited to watch as she embarks on the next chapter of her life," Holmes' lawyer, Jonathan Wolfe said in a statement.

Added Bert Fields, one of Cruise's attorneys: "Tom is really pleased we got there, and so am I."Terms of the settlement -- Holmes had filed for sole legal custody of Suri -- were not disclosed. A Holmes source previously told Us that the actress was "dead set on keeping custody of Suri."

