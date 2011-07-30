Here comes the bride!

Zara Phillips stunned in a gorgeous ivory gown, crown and veil Saturday. Her wedding dress, according to CNN, was designed by one of Queen Elizabeth's favorites, Stewart Parvin. Phillips, 30, is the Queen's eldest granddaughter; she's marrying rugby player Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Unlike her cousin Prince William's nuptials to Kate Middleton in April, Phillips' wedding to Tindall is a strictly private affair. But that didn't stop well-wishers from gathering and cheering outside the church for members of the royal family -- including Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Phillips' mother Princess Anne, and the Queen, 85, herself.

The ceremony will be followed by a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official Scottish home.

