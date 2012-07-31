Watch out, Katy Perry -- Selena Gomez is after your hair-changing ways!

The Spring Breakers actress showed off her new hairstyle -- wispy, eyebrow-grazing bangs -- via Facebook on Saturday. "New hair for a new movie :) I love changing my hair!" she wrote in the caption.

Last month, the 20-year-old lengthened her shoulder-length locks with extra-long hair extensions, which she debuted at an event in Culver City, Calif. Over the past year, the "Hit the Lights" singer has tried out several on-trend looks, including bright purple, pink and blue streaks in early January.

Her go-to salon of choice? West Hollywood's Nine Zero One Salon, which is also where Julianne Hough and Hilary Duff head for their own hair makeovers.

Now that the starlet has outgrown her teen years, her fashion sense appears to be evolving along with her. "Marchesa and Christian Cota are my favorite designers; they're very feminine and very pretty," Gomez told Us Weekly during her fragrance launch in April. As for her off-duty style, "It's too hot to be in anything tight, so I like flowy things."

