Just like her parents Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, 5-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is a bit of wild child!

The adorable tomboy showed off an array of temporary tattoos while shopping with her 36-year-old mother and 6-year-old sister Zahara in London Thursday.

The trio browsed the racks at children's boutique La Stupenderia Milano, where they were spotted eyeing a variety of fashionable outfits.

Jolie has long been a supporter of Shiloh's unique "Montenegro" style, telling Vanity Fair in 2010: "She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. She likes to dress like a boy...She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers."

On Wednesday, Jolie and Pitt, 47, took their brood out for dinner at Benihana, just hours after the Tourist actress visited The Pottery Cafe with her son Knox, 3, and daughter Zahara.

