Singer Bryan Ferry, 66, Marries Son's Ex-Girlfriend, 29
Looks like Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison aren't the only newlyweds with a giant age gap!
British pop singer Bryan Ferry, 66, tied the knot with his girlfriend of two years, Amanda Sheppard, 29, the U.K. Daily Mail confirms.
Sheppard, who is 37 years Ferry's junior, donned a white Lanvin dress for the beachfront ceremony, held Jan. 4 at the Amanyara resort on the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The singer has long had a penchant for dating younger women.
After splitting from first wife Lucy Helmore, Ferry -- who also romanced Jerry Hall -- dated dancer Katie Turner, who was 35 years his junior. He reportedly began dating Sheppard in 2009, after she ended a relationship with one of his four sons with Helmore.
"The interesting thing is -- and I don't want to say the wrong thing in case I get into trouble with my girlfriend -- you never really meet people your own age who aren't married," Ferry told the Mail On Sunday's Live magazine last year.
"I'm very fortunate that I work in music, where you're in touch with different age groups, either the audience or people you work with. It does help," he continued. "Obviously I'm not ageist!"
