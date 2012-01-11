Looks like Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison aren't the only newlyweds with a giant age gap!

RELATED: Check out their wedding photo

British pop singer Bryan Ferry, 66, tied the knot with his girlfriend of two years, Amanda Sheppard, 29, the U.K. Daily Mail confirms.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest May-December romances

Sheppard, who is 37 years Ferry's junior, donned a white Lanvin dress for the beachfront ceremony, held Jan. 4 at the Amanyara resort on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The singer has long had a penchant for dating younger women.

After splitting from first wife Lucy Helmore, Ferry -- who also romanced Jerry Hall -- dated dancer Katie Turner, who was 35 years his junior. He reportedly began dating Sheppard in 2009, after she ended a relationship with one of his four sons with Helmore.

PHOTOS: Stunning celebrity wedding pics

"The interesting thing is -- and I don't want to say the wrong thing in case I get into trouble with my girlfriend -- you never really meet people your own age who aren't married," Ferry told the Mail On Sunday's Live magazine last year.

"I'm very fortunate that I work in music, where you're in touch with different age groups, either the audience or people you work with. It does help," he continued. "Obviously I'm not ageist!"

PHOTOS: A-list honeymoon destinations

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Other celebs set to tie the knot in 2012

The 15 weirdest celeb wedding venues

See which celebs got fake-married