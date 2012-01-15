Demi Moore is officially ready for her closeup once again.

Although Moore has quietly attended many low-key Hollywood events since her painful split from Ashton Kutcher in November, the 49-year-old chose Saturday's Cinema for Peace/Help Haiti Home benefit at the Montage in Beverly Hills for her official red carpet return.

Moore's date for the mega A-list event was eldest daughter Rumer Willis, who kept a protective eye on her newly single mom throughout the night. The Margin Call actress and Willis, 23, were the last to greet photographers outside the venue, posing for photos about half an hour into the fundraising event of performances, auctions and speeches. (The evening marked the one-year anniversary of the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti.)

And Moore, though smiling and radiant, looked rail-thin in a fitted black cocktail dress by Marios Schwab.

Inside, Moore, in good spirits, chatted animatedly with the likes of Melanie Griffith, event host Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Soleil Moon Frye, Donna Karen and others -- taking tons of snapshots with her iPhone.

The single actress didn't stay home Friday, either; she mingled with other stars (including her pal Madonna) at a private CAA bash at SoHo House, where she and estranged hubby Kutcher, 33, had a brief, friendly chat.

