Katharine McPhee has come a long way since audiences first fell in love with her on American Idol in 2006.

The 27-year-old singer-actress sexes up the March issue of GQ, posing in sexy pink lingerie and peering seductively at the camera from inside a bathtub.

PHOTOS: Amazing American Idol makeovers

The image coincides perfectly with McPhee's alter-ego on Smash, the new NBC series that pits her against Broadway veteran Megan Hilty. Unlike another heavily-hyped show about aspiring singers, McPhee says Smash has more widespread appeal than Glee.

PHOTOS: What to watch on TV this winter

"I can understand why guys wouldn't be into Glee. You know, that's a pretty heavy musical show," McPhee tells GQ. "That show does, like, six songs in an episode. We'll do, at most, three."

REVIEW: What Us Weekly thinks of the first episode of Smash

Another reason guys should tune in for McPhee's new NBC series? "What if I tell your readers that in episode five I take off all my clothes?" she jokes. "I mean...no. But can't we just say that?"

Smash premieres at 10 p.m. Monday EST on NBC.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly