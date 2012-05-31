Wet and wild, indeed!

Kim Kardashian tweeted a pic from a super sexy photo shoot Wednesday. In the racy image, a soaking wet Kim shows off her cleavage in a cut-off tee--underneath which her skimpy red bikini top shows through.

"Wet and wild!" Kardashian, 31, wrote to her nearly 15 million followers.

Earlier this week, the reality star jetted back to Los Angeles after hitting the Cannes Film Festival with boyfriend Kanye West, 34.

"Been killing it in the gym with [trainer] Gunnar [Peterson]," Kardashian tweeted on Tuesday about getting back into her routine. "I'm so focused when I'm in L.A.!"

