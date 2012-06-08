Parting was just too painful for Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb.

On Thursday, the Modern Family actress, 39, and the politician, 36, were photographed holding hands outside Bagatelle New York in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.

Although the couple of two years apparently broke up in early May, their body language suggested just the opposite inside the brand-new eatery. According to an onlooker, the duo were "snuggling up together in the corner booth . . . It seemed as if it was their first date all over again!"

The Colombian star looked jaw-dropping as usual in a white mini-dress that accentuated her curves -- which didn't go unnoticed by Loeb. The pair "laughed and flirted all night," with plenty of "long embraces" during the dinner. When it was time for dessert, Loeb even "spoon fed" her the Bagatelle Mega Sundae.

So what gives? "They have a crazy relationship," one source says of the pair, who first met in 2010 and split just before the Met Gala in May. "They break up and make up. They fight hard and make up hard!"

Cautions another insider: "For now, they're just hanging out and enjoying each other's company."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Sofia Vergara, Nick Loeb Reunite, Hold Hands on Sexy Date