Texas just got hotter!

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara is going from the small screen's Modern Family to her new film Machete Kills.

The already sexy star looked even sexier Friday on the film's Austin, Texas set in her black corset costume with fishnet stockings and tall studded heel. Vergara, 39, tried to keep her famous curves covered on set, but showed off her bombshell hair, smokey eyes and long lean legs.

"In Austin on the set of Machete Kills 2!" Vergara tweeted Wednesday. "Ready to shoot some action tomorrow!"

Vergara plays Madame Desdemona in the Robert Rodriguez sequel to the 2010 film Machete. In Machete Kills, The U.S. government recruits Machete (Danny Trejo) to fight his way through Mexico and take down an arms dealer who is trying to launch a weapon into space.

The film also is set to star Mel Gibson, Amber Heard, Michelle Rodriguez, Jessica Alba and more. Rodriguez also tweeted Thursday that he cast Charlie Sheen to play the U.S. president in the film. "Who better?" he asked, and shared a photo of himself with the Anger Management actor.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Sofia Vergara Wears Corset, Fishnet Tights to Play Madame