It's no surprise that Sofia Vergara is the woman most men want, especially in the look she wore Thursday.

The Modern Family bombshell, 39, copied Grease's Sandy Olson (played by Olivia Newton John) in skin-tight black leather pants, a sheer black top and red high heels while out to dinner in Los Angeles.

Good girl Sandy gets a bad-girl makeover from the Pink Ladies at the end of the iconic 1978 flick to impress her summer love Danny Zuko (John Travolta); the duo then croon, "You're the One That I Want" at Rydell High’s end-of-year carnival.

