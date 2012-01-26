Not ready to let go?

On Wednesday, Heidi Klum was photographed for the first time since she and Seal shocked the world Monday with news of their separation after 7 years of marriage.

Out and about in Los Angeles, the supermodel and Project Runway hostess, 38, looked somber and kept her head down. Clad in black, Klum wore her gold wedding band. Her estranged husband Seal, 48, has similarly kept on his wedding ring as well.

For his part, the "Kiss from a Rose" crooner explained to Ellen DeGeneres why the ring will remain on his finger. "I think it's just pretty much a token of how I feel about this woman. We have eight years. Eight wonderful years together," Seal told DeGeneres, 53. "Just because we have decided to separate doesn't necessarily mean you take off your ring and you're no longer connected to that person."

The couple, who wed in 2005, have three biological children: Henry, 6, Johan, 5, and Lou, 2. In 2009, Seal adopted Klum's 7-year-old daughter, Leni, from her previous relationship with Flavio Briatore.

"I think our priority was to remain civil and do this thing with dignity," Seal said. "We still very much love each other."

