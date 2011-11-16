Stacy Keibler's relationship with George Clooney is moving at warp speed.

PHOTOS: All of George Clooney's women

Dating since August, the couple walked arm-in-arm at Tuesday's Beverly Hills premiere of The Descendants. Keibler -- who turned heads in a plunging beaded Naeem Khan gown -- even bonded with her beau's parents, Nick Clooney and Nina Bruce.

VIDEO: Would George make a good President?

Later that night the Oscar winner, 50, gushed about his former WWE girlfriend, telling E! News' Giuliana Rancic that Keibler "can kick my ass!"

Clooney then joked that his girlfriend, 32, "can take me two out of three falls," which signals the end of a wrestling match. "That's important, too."

PHOTOS: Look back on George's relationship with Elisabetta Canalis

Rancic, 36, then teased Clooney by asking if his biological clock is ticking. "Can you hear it from here?" he asked. "That's my pacemaker."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly