Stacy Keibler's got team spirit -- and a sexy bod to boot!

Though she's a diehard Ravens fan, George Clooney's girlfriend got into the Super Bowl spirit at a pregame bash in Las Vegas on Saturday, donning a super-chic, totally sexy cheerleader outfit.

PHOTO: See Stacy Keibler's Pre-Super Bowl Party Outfit Here

Posing for photos at the Bellagio Hotel's Bank Nightclub with pal Kendall Towers, Keibler, 32, showed off her lean, sexy legs in a black minidress while she waved gold pompoms.

Staying toned thanks to more than five years as a member of the WWE, the 5'11" stunner was a member of the Baltimore Ravens cheering squad from 1998 to 1999.

PHOTOS: Wow! Stacy's awesome bikini bod

These days, Keibler has her pick of designer duds to wear to industry events like the Golden Globes and the Oscars, which she attends on the arm of her 50-year-old beau. The couple even have a similar sense of style.

PHOTOS: All of Clooney's women

"We sort of have the same taste, so it's pretty easy," Keibler has said. "Whatever I end up liking, he likes it, too. So it works out good because if he didn't, then I don't know what I would do!"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

2012 SAG Awards

2012 Golden Globe Awards

2012 Critics' Choice Movie Awards Red Carpet and Show