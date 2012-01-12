That sure doesn't look like Michael Scott!

Steve Carell, 49, was nearly unrecognizable on the Las Vegas set of Burt Wonderstone on Wednesday. As part of his costume, the former Office star donned a long blonde wig and wore a bejeweled, burgundy velvet suit.

In the film, Carell plays an old-school Vegas magician who is losing the spotlight to a newcomer magician, played by Jim Carrey. Olivia Wilde, Steve Buscemi and James Gandolfini are also in Burt Wonderstone.

Carell's final episode as a series regular on The Office aired in April. He costarred with Ryan Gosling and Julianne Moore in the 2011 summer romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love.

