It's been over 30 years since Suzanne Somers departed the cast of Three's Company, ending her role as ditzy, sexy blonde Chrissy Snow amid salary disputes with the sitcom's producers.

But on Thursday's episode of Suzanne Somers' Breaking Through, the star's new online show, she has an emotional reunion with her onetime castmate Joyce DeWitt, who famously played brunette Janet Wood until the show's 1984 end.

Although Somers, 65, and DeWitt, 62, publicly warred over the years after Somers' ouster, they happily embraced like old pals on Thursday's show. In their first meeting in over three decades, the actresses (looking radiant) reminisced on their days as TV roomies and remembered their beloved costar John Ritter (Jack Tripper), who passed away suddenly in 2003.

Watch the Three Company's gals catch up at Suzanne Somers' Breaking Through now.

