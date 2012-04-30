Rawr!

Country cutie Taylor Swift played dress up with her friends again and this time she was a sexy tiger. The 22-year-old singer celebrated her good friend Dianna Agron's birthday over the weekend with a circus-themed bash.

PHOTOS: Swift's red carpet evolution

The Glee star turns 26 Monday, but Swift tweeted a photo Sunday from her over-the-top party.

"The most magical night at Dianna Agron's circus themed birthday party!" she wrote. Swift shared an Instagram photo of herself, Agron and two other female friends all dressed up in circus costumes. The birthday girl appeared to be wearing a pink trapeze artist leotard with a feather headband.

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift and Dianna Agron dress up for Shirley MacLaine's birthday

Swift and Agron have been spending a lot of time together lately. The girls played dress up April 24 for Oscar-winning actress Shirley MacLaine's 78th birthday even though they weren't with her to celebrate! In her honor, Swift, Agron and their two friends dressed up in vintage gowns and went to a fancy dinner.

Agron told her fans they should try throwing random celebrations: "Had a long day & don't know what to celebrate later...? Because you need a moment to be young? Find your moments…"

PHOTOS: Swift's high-profile flame

Tell Us: What do you think of Agron's circus-themed party?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Taylor Swift Dresses as Sexy Tiger at Dianna Agron's Birthday Party