Taylor times two -- take two!

Taylor Swift reunited with one of her storied exes at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif.: Taylor Lautner.

PHOTOS: What all the stars wore at the Teen Choice Awards

The country superstar, 21, and the Twilight Saga hunk, 19, were photographed sitting together inside the Gibson Auditorium -- and apparently it wasn't just a photo op.

"They sat next to each other during the ceremony," an audience member told JustJared.com. "They were laughing and having non-stop fun with each other."

PHOTOS: Check out Taylor Lautner, Rob and Kristen in a sneak peek of Breaking Dawn

The twosome -- who met on the set of Valentine's Day, in which they shared a kiss -- dated for three months before calling it quits in December 2009. "They decided they were better as friends," a Swift confidante told Us Weekly at the time.

PHOTOS: Taylor's busy dating life

While Lautner's dating life has been relatively quiet since, Swift dated John Mayer and Glee's Cory Monteith in early 2010. That fall, she famously had another whirlwind romance -- with Jake Gyllenhaal, who dumped her over New Year's.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly