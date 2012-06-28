Does she look pregnant?

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell has shed 22 pounds since joining Weight Watchers last summer. "I was more than 160 pounds, which is so gross!" the 5-foot-2 reality star admits to Us Weekly. "Now I'm 144. I only have 20 more to lose until I'm at my goal."

Even she is surprised by the transformation. During the Teen Mom season premiere June 12, Lowell, 20, tweeted, "I can't believe how much weight I have lost watching this makes me want to lose way more!"

And her fiance Tyler Baltierra, 20, makes for a good workout partner. The MTV stars hit the gym three times a week. Though Lowell's workout plan is light on weight lifting ("I get beefy if I do too much," she says), Lowell logs plenty of treadmill time. "Cardio kicks my butt!" she says.

Baltierra also tweeted his support on Lowell's weight loss, writing on June 12, "Cate has lost so much weight, I never even noticed before! Good job babe." He shared a photo of her slim figure for fans, tweeting, "See her now! Freaking love her."

The couple spoke out to Us last week about the false rumors that they were expecting another baby. (They gave up their daughter Carly for adoption when they were just 16 years old). But the couple are expecting to have a great wedding next summer!

The bride is eager to show off her hard work in her wedding gown. "I put it on and started bawling. I knew that was it," she says of finding the dress. "I love it and can't wait to wear it!"

