After giving birth to her 8-pound son just a little over a month ago, Tia Mowry stepped out onto the red carpet to reveal her glowing, post-baby bod.

The 90s sitcom Sister, Sister star joined her twin sister, Tamera, at the NBC Universal Press Tour All Star Party in Beverly Hills on Monday night, clad in a turquoise mini dress and gray blazer. The sisters star in a new docu-series together called Tia and Tamera, which will debut on the Style Network this month.

Tia and her husband Cory Hardrict welcomed their son Cree Taylor Hardrict into the world on June 28.

"I never knew how much love I could feel for someone," Mowry, 32, gushed to Us Weekly. "I feel that my life has just now begun."

Added hubby of three years Hardrict, 31: "Tia and I are so excited for this beautiful blessing we brought into the world today, we both have tears of joy!"

