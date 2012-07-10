C'est Vanessa!

A solo, beaming Vanessa Paradis hit the red carpet in Paris on Monday night for the premiere of her film "Je me Suis Fait Tous Petit."

It's the first time the French actress, 39, has been photographed since she and Johnny Depp announced the end of their long-term relationship June 19. The former model and mother of two looked serene and effortlessly stylish at Monday's premiere -- wearing her dirty-blonde hair past her shoulders and clad in a black silk blazer with simple Bohemian-chic jewelry.

PHOTOS: Johnny and other 80s hunks than and now

Parents to kids Lily-Rose, 13, and Jack, 10, Paradis and Depp, 49, were officially together for 14 years, although they never married.

But insiders told Us Weekly that the pair had been living apart -- on separate continents -- for about two years prior to their June announcement.

One of the reasons for the split, says one source, was Depp's staggering success as a blockbuster star. (He made $75 million in 2010 alone.)

PHOTOS: Famous couples who never wed

"Vanessa started to feel like she'd sacrificed her career for his," a friend recently explained to Us.

Depp, in turn, resented his love's attitude. "Nothing Johnny did was ever good enough for Vanessa," the pal continued. "When he was working, she wasn't happy. And when he wasn't working, he was called a slob for not doing enough for the kids and her family."

PHOTOS: Johnny's controversial quote in 2011

"They'd have blazing fights," adds the friend. "Vanessa would take her frustrations out on him." Depp, in turn, "started to drink heavily."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Vanessa Paradis Beams on First Red Carpet Since Johnny Depp Split

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Blame Game Begins in Johnny Depp's Split From Vanessa Paradis

Shocking Celebrity Splits

Johnny Depp 'Bored Senseless' With Vanessa? The Rumors Swirl