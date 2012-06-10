That's certainly one way to express herself.

At her concert in Istanbul Thursday, Madonna performed a sexy striptease while singing her 1995 hit, "Human Nature."

The 53-year-old started off the tune in a menswear-inspired white button-down and pinstripe slacks. Once her song got underway, the Material Girl stripped off her shirt, revealing the lacy, strappy black bra she had on underneath.

As the song continued, Madonna tugged at her bra straps suggestively -- before exposing her entire breast to the raucous crowd. After wrapping up the revealing choreography, the singer launched into a performance of "Like a Virgin."

Madonna's Istanbul stop marks the fourth on her MDNA European Tour; next, she'll head Italy for engagements in Rome, Milan, and Florence.

