It seems as if every major star in Hollywood is going bald these days.

One week after Matthew McConaughey lopped off his signature curls, Will Smith, 43, showed off his newly shaved head in Miami Saturday. No word yet on why the Men in Black 3 star opted for the major hair makeover, though it isn't the first time he's gone hairless: Smith first went bald in July 2009.

In addition to Smith and McConaughey, 42, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1's Kellan Lutz, We Bought a Zoo's Matt Damon and Source Code's Jake Gyllenhaal each went bald for film roles in 2011.

