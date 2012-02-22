Buttering up the potential mother-in-law?

Zoe Saldana grabbed lunch and a movie in Los Angeles on Monday with Cooper -- Gloria Cooper, that is.

Along with lookalike sister Cisely, the Avatar actress, 33, was photographed out and about with beau Bradley Cooper's mother, Gloria. The threesome lunched at California Pizza Kitchen, and then caught a matinee of Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum's ultra-romantic flick The Vow.

Gloria spent quality time with son Bradley's last serious girlfriend Renee Zellweger; the duo were frequently photographed on girls-only outings before the actor, 37, and Zellweger, 42, ended their two-year romance last spring.

After post-split flings with Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Wilde and French actress Melanie Laurent, Cooper quietly began dating Saldana in December. Saldana split from fiance Keith Britton in November.

