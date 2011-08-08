Pick Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' Wedding Song

Reporting by UsWeekly

Wedding song SOS!

Many things are in place for Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' Aug. 20 nuptials: She's said yes to the (Vera Wang) dress, she's created the perfect "I do" perfume, and a wedding cake from Hansen's Cakes in Los Angeles has been picked. But when it comes to choosing a song for the newlyweds' first dance, the bride-to-be is a little more hesitant.

"Ok guys please help! We still haven't chosen our 1st dance song! Any suggestions? So many good songs!" the E! star tweeted on Saturday.

Big sis Kourtney jokingly tweeted back, "How about "ICE ICE BABY?" while Lisa Rinna responded with "'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston written by Dolly Parton. Such a gorgeous song for a first dance!"

Meanwhile, fans suggested ballads like Etta James' "At Last" and "When a Man Loves a Woman" by Percy Sledge.

No word on whether or not Kardashian, 30, and Humphries, 26, have decided on their first-dance tune. But Kardashian did send out a follow-up tweet saying, "I am seeing all of your songs for my 1st dance and loving all of the suggestions! You guys are so helpful! Thank you soooo much!"

For those who won't be there firsthand to watch the couple waltz across the dance floor, they can tune into all the glitz and glamour during two-part special "Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event," which will air on E! Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 10. At 9 p.m.

