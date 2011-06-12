New photos of Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords were released today via the congresswoman's facebook page.

These are the first clear photographs to emerge since the politician suffered a nearly fatal gunshot wound in the head.

On January 8, an assailant sprayed bullets outside of a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, killing six people and injuring 13, including Rep. Giffords.

