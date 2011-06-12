PICS: First Gabby Giffords Close-Ups After Nearly Fatal Shooting
New photos of Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords were released today via the congresswoman's facebook page.
These are the first clear photographs to emerge since the politician suffered a nearly fatal gunshot wound in the head.
On January 8, an assailant sprayed bullets outside of a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, killing six people and injuring 13, including Rep. Giffords.
