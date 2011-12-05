Jennifer Lopez is on the prowl -- in style -- for her new talent competition.

The star, with a stylish wardrobe in tow, spent the weekend in Peru filming scenes for ¡Q’Viva! The Chosen.

"I arrived in Peru and I'm very excited because I hope to discover big talent for Q'Viva," the superstar tweeted on Saturday.

For her arrival, the star wore a printed knee-length Collette Dinnigan dress with a plunging neckline. Her blue-violet Brian Atwood pumps and matching clutch highlighted the eye-popping accents in her handkerchief-style dress.

Later that day she showed some leg in a sexy mustard-colored, curve-hugging mini by A.L.C., sky-high Christian Louboutin sandals and an ivory wristlet.

On Sunday, Lopez wore a black and grey maxi dress with an asymmetrical hem, a loose-fitting grey sweater and her Christian Louboutin sandals. She accessorized with a pink quilted Dior purse and oversized sunglasses.

