PICS: Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Style Heats Things Up in Peru
Jennifer Lopez is on the prowl -- in style -- for her new talent competition.
The star, with a stylish wardrobe in tow, spent the weekend in Peru filming scenes for ¡Q’Viva! The Chosen.
"I arrived in Peru and I'm very excited because I hope to discover big talent for Q'Viva," the superstar tweeted on Saturday.
For her arrival, the star wore a printed knee-length Collette Dinnigan dress with a plunging neckline. Her blue-violet Brian Atwood pumps and matching clutch highlighted the eye-popping accents in her handkerchief-style dress.
Later that day she showed some leg in a sexy mustard-colored, curve-hugging mini by A.L.C., sky-high Christian Louboutin sandals and an ivory wristlet.
On Sunday, Lopez wore a black and grey maxi dress with an asymmetrical hem, a loose-fitting grey sweater and her Christian Louboutin sandals. She accessorized with a pink quilted Dior purse and oversized sunglasses.
