PICS: Jessica Simpson Chops Off Hair?
Did Jessica Simpson cut her hair for a retro chin-length look -- or is it a belated April Fool's prank?
Jury's out.
On Sunday, Simpson and Ken Paves (stylist and BFF) shared her latest snapshots via Twitter. "Carol Brady who :)?" she joked.
Paves posted a photo of Simpson, 29, smiling on a plane, her sunny blonde locks seemingly chopped off to a 60s-inspired pixie cut -- or, more likely, concealed by a rather convincing wig.
"Stopped in West Palm and picked up my Aunt Sandy...off to Atlantic City!!!" Paves wrote.
A second photo showed Simpson's elfin look in profile. "In flight hairdo fun!" she wrote.
Paves quipped of the look: "Aunt Vikki came along too!"
Tell Us: what do you think of Jessica with short hair?
RELATED LINKS
More on Wonderwall:
Video: Jessica Simpson on beauty
Check out these Hairdos and Don'ts
More on Usmagazine.com:
PHOTOS: Jessica and other stars in high-waisted disasters!
PHOTOS: Jessica's craziest TwitPics