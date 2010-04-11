Did Jessica Simpson cut her hair for a retro chin-length look -- or is it a belated April Fool's prank?

Jury's out.

On Sunday, Simpson and Ken Paves (stylist and BFF) shared her latest snapshots via Twitter. "Carol Brady who :)?" she joked.

Paves posted a photo of Simpson, 29, smiling on a plane, her sunny blonde locks seemingly chopped off to a 60s-inspired pixie cut -- or, more likely, concealed by a rather convincing wig.

"Stopped in West Palm and picked up my Aunt Sandy...off to Atlantic City!!!" Paves wrote.

A second photo showed Simpson's elfin look in profile. "In flight hairdo fun!" she wrote.

Paves quipped of the look: "Aunt Vikki came along too!"

Tell Us: what do you think of Jessica with short hair?

