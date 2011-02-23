Kelly Osbourne proves she knows how to strike a pose and, well, vogue in the first modeling shots for the Material Girl clothing line, which is designed by Madonna and her teenage daughter Lourdes, 14.

The ads, which debut in fashion mags' April issues, were shot in New York's East Village neighborhood at such iconic spots as Lit Lounge and Mars Bar.

"It's such an honor to be a part of this campaign, and it was an amazing experience to work with Madonna and Lola," Osbourne said of the gig. "Material Girl is incredible because it's high fashion but it's also accessible to anyone who shops at Macy's."

The "Fashion Police" co-host, 26, added that she's adapted her own personal style: "I take so much of my style from Madonna in the '80s, and I really admire how Lola dresses and that she stays true to herself."

For her part, Madonna, 52, seems equally smitten with Osbourne's look. "Kelly represents a true Material Girl," she said. "She is edgy, cool and has a unique sense of style that Lola and I love."

