Following Kim Kardashian's lead, Megan Fox set out to disprove allegations that she too has altered her appearance.

Four pictures were posted to the actress' Facebook page on Thursday under the headline "Things You Can't do with Your Face When You Have Botox."

The 'Transformers' star is featured making several expressions in an effort to put the swirling botox claims to rest.

Megan is set to give a cameo performance in Sacha Baron Cohen's newest comedy 'The Dictator.' This role comes after Megan was left out of 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon.' The ousting was reportedly the result of offensive comments the actress made about director Michael Bay, comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

