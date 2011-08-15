Exciting news for Modern Family fans -- the hit show is back, with the cast currently in Wyoming to shoot the third season premiere.

"Just landed in Jackson Hole to shoot our season 3 premiere," Modern Family co-creator and executive producer Steven Levitan tweeted this morning, along with a photo of the cast's arrival.

Sofia Vergara also shared her excitement, tweeting, "Hola Jackson Hole!! Mod Fam is here!!"

Perhaps the cutest twit pic of the bunch belongs to Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who posted a photo of 4-year-old Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who's replacing stoic twins Jaden and Ella Hiller as baby Lily, riding a horse.

"First Class treatment right off the Airplane in Wyoming! Lily already on a horse!," he tweeted alongside the adorable photo.

Modern Family's one hour season premiere airs September 21st on ABC.