Pippa's not the only Middleton who likes to party with Prince Harry.

James Middleton, Pippa and Duchess Kate's 24-year-old brother, was spotted hitting the Arts Club in London on Wednesday night. Also seen entering the hot spot that evening were Prince Harry and David Beckham.

As his oldest sister, Kate, 29, settles into life as a royal, James has kept a much lower profile than Pippa, 28. The youngest Middleton runs an upscale bakery business, Cake Kit Company, and is in the process of launching three new businesses: Nice Cakes, Nice Wine and Nice Group London.

Like Pippa, however, naughty, semi-naked photos of James surfaced online days after he spoke at the royal wedding on April 29.

Back home after his sojourn in the U.S. for helicopter training, the redheaded Harry left the club around 3:10 a.m. Thursday. According to reports, the royal spent some time inside the club with two ex-girlfriends, socialite Astrid Harbord and Natalie Pinkham.

Harry and on-and-off love Chelsy Davy reunited earlier this month at a memorial service for a pal and at the Brompton Club in London's Chelsea neighborhood.

Soccer hunk Beckham, 36, is in his home country for the holidays with his wife, Victoria, and their four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper, born in July.

